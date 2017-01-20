Emmett building collapses, but snow not suspected as cause

A former fruit-processing building partially collapsed in Emmett on Friday (Photo: Mike Knittel)

EMMETT - A former fruit-processing building partially collapsed in Emmett on Friday.

But while heavy snow and ice on roofs has led to several building collapses in recent days, officials say they don't suspect snow is behind the Emmett collapse.

The Emmett Fire Department received a call at around 4:08 p.m. from Gem County dispatch reporting that the west end of the former Emmett Valley Fruit Building had collapsed.

Firefighters arrived to natural gas, as well as water from the fire-suppression system spewing from the building.

By the time Intermountain Gas crews helped shut off the gas, and the fire-suppression system was shut down, an estimated 30,000 gallons of water had leaked.

Officials said no people were inside the building. Two dogs that were in the east end of the structure were found safe.

The building's owner, who lives in Long Beach, Calif., told officials that that the building was refurbished four years ago and that its improvements included a new roof.

City personnel said there wasn't a significant amount of snow on the roof.

The building's current tenants are involved in light industrial manufacturing.

Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie said nobody will be allowed to work at the building until a structural engineer assesses what needs to be done to make the building safe again.

