Emergency funds will help fix flooded homes in Canyon County

Canyon County Highway District No. 4 officials on Tuesday night told residents of a neighborhood that was flooded after a culvert collapse that emergency funds have been approved to help repair their homes. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

CANYON COUNTY - Wednesday marks one month since 21 families in a Canyon County neighborhood were flooded out of their homes.

It happened after Midway Road collapsed into an underground culvert, sending thousands of gallons of irrigation water into nearby homes.

Canyon County Highway District No. 4 is responsible for Midway Road and held a meeting Tuesday night for those impacted.

This past month has been awful for these people - their homes are completely unlivable - and many of them are living in campers or tents in their yards.

Now some residents are breathing a small sigh of relief - and feeling a little weight lifted off their chest.

That's because highway district officials told them Tuesday night that emergency funds were approved to help foot the bill.

It was announced that starting Friday morning, assessors with the highway district are going to come through the neighborhood and inspect all the homes with damage.

Then, they are going to determine how much mitigation and "immediate restoration" will cost to make the homes livable again.

Homeowners will sign an agreement, then that will all go to the highway district which will cut the homeowners a check.

After Tuesday's meeting, people had mixed reactions. But for the most part, they say it's promising, and are relieved that help is coming and that the highway district will foot part of the bill.

Highway district officials say they are trying to expedite this process before winter - because that could pose a whole other set of problems.

So this is money going into their hands as soon as possible - to help with their most dire needs, like rebuilding their walls, putting in insulation, bathrooms, flooring and more.

The state insurance agency - Idaho Counties Risk Management - still has to decide if the highway district is liable.

If they do determine that, the maximum payout is only $500,000 for all the 21 homeowners to split.

So that's something residents are still concerned about - because that won't be nearly enough to cover all of their individual expenses.

