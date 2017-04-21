Emergency disaster declaration issued by Star mayor

City leaders in Star have issued an emergency disaster declaration as the risk of flooding increases along the Boise River. (Photo: KTVB)

STAR – The mayor of Star has issued an emergency disaster declaration as flooding along the Boise River continues in the area.

According to the declaration, there is an imminent threat of serious property damage because of the high water. Officials are particularly concerned about potential problems at the sewage treatment plant if floodwaters flow into the city manholes.

City leaders say the emergency declaration will allow them to seek funding and other assistance from the state. to put . This is needed to supplement local efforts to protect property or lessen the threat of a disaster.

It also authorizes the Star City Council to spend public money without going through formal bidding procedures.

The emergency order expires on July 1, 2017 unless the city council decides otherwise.

