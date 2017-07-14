Emergency crews pull teen from Quinn's Pond

Emergency crews responded Friday night to Quinn's Pond, where a teenager was pulled out of the pond after going underwater for more than 20 minutes. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Emergency crews responded Friday night to Quinn's Pond, where a teenager was pulled out of the pond after going underwater for more than 20 minutes.

The Boise Fire Department said a report was received shortly after 7 p.m. of a swimmer who went under the water while swimming with friends.

Crews from the Boise Fire Department, the Fire Department's Dive Team, Ada County Paramedics and Boise police responded.

A teen male was taken out of the water and transported to a hospital.

The Boise fire official KTVB talked to at the scene said the teen was under the water for about 23 minutes. He wasn't wearing a life preserver.

His condition was unclear late Friday.

