Emergency crews brave icy waters for rescue training

Emergency crews prepare for the worst case scenario through ice rescue training.

EAGLE - With all of the snow we've been experiencing over the last couple of weeks, it may be tempting to go out on what looks like frozen ponds or lakes, but officials are urging you to use extreme caution.

On Monday at Eagle Island State Park, crews from several different agencies like the Meridian, Eagle, and Star fire departments, as well as Ada County Paramedics, trained for the worst case scenario - an ice rescue.

"We have a very short window for people that do get in this ice situation," said Nick Landry with the Eagle Fire Department. "Unfortunately for us if we're not able to get there in a short amount of time and effect rescue, the outcome typically is very poor."

Landry says these rescues are a race against the clock.

"It's within three to five minutes that they've lost most control of all of their body," said Landry. "So within 60 seconds you begin to lose motor control and you're ability to get yourself out of the water. You significantly lose strength."

Landry says losing strength so rapidly makes a self rescue nearly impossible. This is where special training comes into play.

"A lot of times we show up to these and unfortunately there's multiple victims that have been inside of the water so it's important for us to be able to train in various situations," said Landry.

For rescuers closer to the shore, crews use a branch and a pole.

"We're trying to work on teaching our rescuers that if they do have something that's close to shore like that, they can get down on their bellies to distribute their weight so they're not standing on their feet," said Landry. "They can extend a branch or something out to that person so that they can either get that under their armpit to hold themselves up out of the water or to actually help rescue and pull them out of the ice shelf."

For a victim farther out in the lake, crews will use rope bags.

"It's very difficult to throw ropes in this situation because of the temperature," said Landry. "So we're practicing on some techniques to make them more efficient in doing that."

If needed, the Eagle Fire Department will also use an ice rescue boat.

"We say we risk a lot to save a lot and everything we do is a calculated risk," said firefighter Garrett Bjerke with the Meridian Fire Department. "It's important to us when we go out and help you out of the water, it's very important that I don't get in the water as well and become an additional problem."

Crews will continue to train throughout the week. Officials are urging people to not attempt a rescue if they see an animal or another person in the water. If you can't use a branch to pull the victim in, call 911 instead.

