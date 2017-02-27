Elk roaming Boise: A reminder to give animals space

Elk in Boise's North End chomping on brush in a resident's front yard. (Photo: Troy Colson\KTVB)

BOISE -- People who live in Boise's North End have a visitor who has been bedding down in backyards for more than a week.

With record-breaking snow in the foothills and mountains, animals are coming down to lower elevations to survive. Even as it starts to warm up, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to make sure people aren't disturbing wintering wildlife like this female elk in Boise.

Fish and Game says they have been monitoring that elk for about 10 days. They say as of now, she's not a public hazard.

"We see deer all the time, but elk - that's unusual," IDFG Communications Bureau Chief Mike Keckler said.

Sherry Pearson, office manager at Daniel R. Bodily DMD dentistry, says she showed up for work Monday morning and saw the elk out in front of the building. Pearson says she immediately called Fish and Game and the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The elk was minding her own business in different areas of the North End. We found her across the street from the Boise Co-Op on 8th Street, and IDFG officials say she's mainly been hanging out near the Idaho State Veterans Home.

"It's not darting across roads or anything like that," Keckler said. "It doesn't seem to be causing any trouble. It's grazing in backyards from what I can gather, and as such we're just going to kind of watch it and see how it does."

Idaho Fish and Game says this female elk is in pretty rough shape, so officials are hoping she will be able to make her way back to the foothills soon.

"It may not be able to withstand an attempt to move it out of town. It's just hard to say," Keckler added.

If you see big wintering wildlife in town, officials say give them plenty of room so as not to cause them stress, because they are doing everything they can to conserve energy.

As it warms up a bit, snow is melting on south-facing slopes, opening those areas up again. Some animals around the state are heading back there to forage and away from feeding grounds that IDFG set up for more than 20,000 deer and elk across southern Idaho.

"This is going to be the biggest - probably - winter feeding operation we've ever engaged in," Keckler told KTVB.

But we're not out of this record-breaking, harsh winter just yet - one that has posed major challenges for Fish and Game, who says Idaho is likely going to see more winter die-off than we have in previous years.

"It's probably going to affect deer more than elk, especially the young. They're just not strong, and it's difficult for a lot of them to make it through the winter," Keckler said.

The survival rate was about 75 percent for deer fawns and about 89 percent for elk calves by mid-February, but IDFG officials say that number will likely drop. Animals are most likely to succumb to winter kill during late winter and early spring, so biologists will continue to track them through May in most parts of the state.

Officials want to note they haven't carried out their massive, unprecedented feeding operation alone: They relied heavily on sportsmen and private landowners.

"Dozens of sportsmen have helped transport and deliver feed, and several landowners have either directly helped with feeding or allowed feeding to be conducted on their property," Idaho Fish and Game Assistant Chief of Wildlife Brad Compton said in a news release on Monday. "This winter is another reminder of how incredibly valuable sportsmen and private landowners are to helping sustain the wildlife resources we have in Idaho."

Winter feeding is to sustain animals that might not otherwise make it through the winter, as well as to keep wintering animals off of private property and away from crops, towns, highways and freeways.

Idaho Fish and Game is undertaking the largest winter feeding program in the state's history at the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area in eastern Idaho. A feed crew spreads about 15 tons of hay in a field every day and each day, thousands of elk make their way down the hill to feed.

The massive operation is expected to cost about $350,000. The money comes from a special winter feeding account and is funded solely by hunting tags.

(© 2017 KTVB)