Eastern Oregon still suffering through destructive winter

Le Schwab in ONtario took a hit from the winter storms on Tuesday when part of its roof collapsed. (Photo: Troy Colson)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- It’s relatively warm in the Portland area but winter still has a firm grip on Eastern Oregon.

Malheur County is under a disaster declaration and there is no relief in sight.

In the town of Ontario, a massive onion storage facility could not hold the weight of deep snow on the roof. It collapsed -- a million dollar loss -- with 4 million pounds of onions underneath.

In Vale, the vacant Golden Slipper building -- a century old -- crumbled under the weight of its snow.

“When the building collapsed it shot brick through both lanes of traffic on a street,” said one witness.

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says more than 200 roofs have collapsed around the county. Fortunately none involve homes, so far.

It’s all part of a winter that seems to go on and on in Eastern Oregon.

“We haven’t seen green grass since the middle of December,” said Sheriff Wolfe.

He thinks it is the most snow in at least 50 years.

“I can't remember when we’ve had this much snow at one time,” he said.

He estimated it's at least two and a half feet deep.

“You know, there's hundreds of sheds and buildings that have collapsed from the snow load,” he said.

Many residents are working to clear the snow but there are not enough work crews to reach everyone, and another storm is taking aim at the area.

“What we’re concerned about is a storm that’s coming this week — later in the week. Probably Thursday or Friday. And they had projected there could be up to ten inches of new snow,” said Sheriff Wolfe.

And if that was not enough, he said there are serious concerns about a quick thaw and flooding.

