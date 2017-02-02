KTVB
Early-morning fire engulfs Boise garage

KTVB , KTVB 6:20 AM. MST February 02, 2017

BOISE -- A detached garage was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported at about 4 a.m. at a home on Muirwood Avenue in southwest Boise.

Firefighters arrived with three engines to find the small structure behind the house completely engulfed. Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the house.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.
 

