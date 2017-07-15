KTVB
Early morning fire burns 30 acres in Eagle

KTVB 2:05 PM. MDT July 15, 2017

EAGLE - A brush fire that broke out early Saturday morning in the area of Willow Creek Road and Knob Hill Court is under investigation.

The fire burned approximately 30 acres, and is now contained.

The fire threatened structures for a short time, but an Ada County dispatcher says it did not damage any homes.

Someone who spotted the fire called it in at 4:49 a.m. Saturday. Crews from the Eagle, Meridian, Star and Boise fire departments responded.

