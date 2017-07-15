Early morning fire burns 30 acres in Eagle

A grass fire that burned about 30 acres the morning of Saturday, July 15, near Willow Creek Rd. and Knob Hill Ct. in Eagle.

EAGLE - A brush fire that broke out early Saturday morning in the area of Willow Creek Road and Knob Hill Court is under investigation.

The fire burned approximately 30 acres, and is now contained.

The fire threatened structures for a short time, but an Ada County dispatcher says it did not damage any homes.

Someone who spotted the fire called it in at 4:49 a.m. Saturday. Crews from the Eagle, Meridian, Star and Boise fire departments responded.

© 2017 KTVB-TV