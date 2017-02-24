Eagle woman's golden retrievers win Westminster awards: 'It's an honor'

EAGLE - Meet Joy, Groovy, Rico, and Butter - just four of Kathy Wipple's award-winning bunch. And yes, they're all related.

"It's pretty busy, yeah," said Whipple.

It all starts with the oldest, Joy. She's 11 years old.

"She's very special," said Whipple. "Joy is the mom and the grandmother of everybody."

Whipple caught the dog show bug in the mid-1990's and since then, her golden retrievers have racked up several awards.

"It was something fun to do with your dog," said Whipple. "I think anything you can do with your dog forms that bond, strengthens that bond. It just kind of went from there and it's a great community."

In 2011 Groovy won Best of Breed in the Golden Retriever Club of America Show. The 8-year-old has also competed at the Westminster Dog Show three times winning merit awards.

"The first time I went it was like check off the bucket lists, really great," said Whipple. "It's a great show, it's a fun show."

The highlight for Whipple came just two weeks ago when Groovy's 3-year-old daughter Elphie won Best of Breed and Sporting Group third place at Westminster.

"So proud," said Whipple. "I'm a proud mother, yes definitely."

The retrievers that aren't retired are always show-ready.

"Obviously you have to take care of their coat, weekly baths, do their nails," Whipple said.

You also make sure they get proper exercise and are happy and healthy. When it comes to finding the best suitor for her dogs, it's no simple task.

"There's no such thing as a perfect dog, but you try to match up your dog with the right stud dog and cross your fingers," Whipple said.

She looks for good structure, temperament, and a list of other qualities.

"There's a little bit of science in there," Whipple said.

It's been two decades since she has been competing with her dogs, and doesn't feel like slowing down just yet.

"As long as it's fun I definitely will keep going," Whipple said.

So what's next for the Whipple bunch?

They do normal "dog things". They go on hikes, long walks and go swimming.

Whipple says she's expecting her bunch to grow this summer when Fuzz - one of Groovy's daughters - hopefully has puppies.

She says still looking for the perfect match for Fuzz but is looking forward to training the next generation of champion dogs.

