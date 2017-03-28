Eagle Hatchery preparing for possible flood

Sandbags have been placed along the Boise River. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Flooding along the Boise River is becoming a cause for concern at the Eagle Fish Hatchery.

Over the last few weeks, Idaho Fish and Game personnel have filled up sandbags in an effort to help protect the hatchery's infrastructure.

Every morning hatchery manager Dan Baker drives along the irrigation ditch looking for any signs of possible leaks.

“We try to look for down trees. Anything that could change flow patterns and cause erosion,” Baker said.

There has been some minor flooding at the Eagle Island area but the hatchery has not been affected. Sandbags have been placed next to low-lying buildings just in case the waters rise even higher.

“Keep the water from coming over and eroding and possibly creating a larger hole that's really going to create a breach in the river bank,” Baker said.

Fish and Game, as a precaution, has also stacked sandbags around the lowest buildings.

“Just protecting the facility and hopefully we don't have to go through, it's a lot of precaution, but we don't want to be caught off guard,” Baker said.

“We have all of our fish in tanks, so they're up off the ground,” Baker said. “So in our scenery, in our case, they would never get out of the tanks,”

Although, the hatchery could lose power due to flooding, which in turn would stop pumping water into those tanks, which is why personnel do have a contingency plan in place.

“We have trucks on sight where we can load those fish up on short notice and move them to another hatchery,” Baker said.

Precautions, Baker says will be in effect until the Boise River starts to go down.

“I think we're going to have a lot of work throughout the next two months as this river probably stays pretty close to flood stage,” Baker said.

The last time the hatchery flooded was back in 2006.

© 2017 KTVB-TV