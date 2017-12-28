Eagle barn destroyed in late-night fire

Barn fire in Eagle (Photo: Eagle Fire)

EAGLE -- A barn north of Eagle is a total loss after it caught fire late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze off Homer Road and Haven Drive at about 10:35 p.m.

Eagle Fire Battalion Chief Nevil Humphreys said the barn was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

"It was fully involved and the roof was starting to collapse in," he said.

It was too dangerous to send firefighters into the structure, so crews launched a "defensive operation" to keep the flames from spreading to anything else. The barn was completely destroyed.

Several chickens inside the barn died in the fire, but no people were hurt, Humphreys said.

Boise Fire, Middleton Fire and Star Fire sent equipment to Eagle to help extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters remained on scene Thursday morning, keeping an eye on the smouldering hay and working to determine how the fire started. The cause is still unknown, Humphreys said.





