Drywall installed at Caldwell veterans hall

Volunteers install drywall at the Caldwell Memorial Veterans Hall. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

CALDWELL - A new place for veterans to find services and support closer to home is taking shape in Canyon County.

The Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall received a $12,000 community investment grant from the Home Depot Foundation -- a grant fulfilled today with drywall for the hall's interior.

KTVB stopped by as volunteers with Team Depot, the Caldwell Housing Authority, and Job Corps helped install the drywall.

“For months on end, it's been veterans performing the construction themselves,” said Noah Siple with the Caldwell Veterans Council. “We kind of have a mantra of veterans serving veterans, and it's days like this, when the community can rally together and come with purpose and see a real tangible impact from their labor, it's awesome.”

Once the construction is complete, the hall will be a place where veterans in Canyon County and other parts of the western Treasure Valley can find help with job training and the job search, applying for and receiving VA benefits, and building camaraderie with other local veterans.

The work to renovate a century-old building into the veterans hall began in 2013.

This is the third grant the project has received from the Home Depot Foundation.

Organizers say the progress of the hall's construction is totally dependent on private donations.

