Drowning spurs push to bring swim lessons to refugee children
As the community said a final goodbye to a teen who had moved to Boise with his family just days before drowning in Quinn's Pond, refugee advocates have begun looking at ways to make swim lessons more accessible.
KTVB 10:08 PM. MDT July 22, 2017
