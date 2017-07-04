Drone pilot could face charges for flying near wildfire

TWIN FALLS - A drone flying illegally created a problem for crews fighting a wildfire south of Twin Falls.
The Times-News reports the lightning-caused fire burned grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah.
Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine says they had a drone intrusion on the fire, and it was a huge concern.
The drone was spotted around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters found the drone pilot.
The BLM will contact the pilot again this week. She says that person could receive a citation for interfering with firefighting efforts.
The BLM can also issue a fine of up to $500.
She says drones are dangerous for aircraft and hinder efforts when firefighters have to stop doing their jobs to ensure safety.
The fire was controlled Sunday night.
