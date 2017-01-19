Drivers stuck in Ontario due to I-84 closure

An ODOT traffic camera near Ontario, Oregon.

ONTARIO, ORE. - Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon is still closed due to severe weather conditions and that causing lots of problems for travelers and truck drivers.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports on its website that I-84 is closed in both directions from three miles west of Ontario (mile post 374) to Baker City (mile post 302).

Many drivers have been stranded overnight and it's causing a big problem in Ontario where there are long lines of semi trucks in town.





ODOT told us that parts of I-84 is packed with ice and snow and crews are working to clear the highway west of Ontario. It's been closed since Wednesday, and off and on throughout the past couple weeks.

As a result of the interstate closure, hotels in town have filled up.

KTVB spoke to three hotels that said they were completely booked last night and expect to have no vacancy tonight if the interstate stays closed.

No word yet on when I-84 will reopen.

We have a crew in Ontario and will update this story later today.

