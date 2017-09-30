Driver of vehicle stopped in travel lane of I-84 killed in crash

Idaho State Police car (Photo: KREM)

GOODING COUNTY - The driver of a vehicle that was stopped in a travel lane of Interstate 84 was killed in a crash early Saturday morning, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. at milepost 147, which is about 10 miles west of Wendell.

ISP said Clinton Harlan, 39, of Kuna was westbound in a 2017 Volvo semi-tractor that was pulling three trailers when he encountered a vehicle that was stopped in the right-hand lane.

Harlan ran into the back of the vehicle.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the stopped vehicle, died at the scene. The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police said Harlan was wearing a seat belt. The driver who died wasn't wearing one.

ISP was assisted on scene by the Idaho Transportation Department, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire and EMS crews.

The crash is being investigated.

© 2017 KTVB-TV