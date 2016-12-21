Driver escapes injury after vehicle hit by train

(Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - A driver escaped injury Wednesday after his vehicle was hit by a train.

Boise police responded to the crash at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Enterprise Street and Commerce Avenue.





Police said reports indicate that the driver tried to cross the tracks at Enterprise but couldn't get across the tracks before being hit by the train - which was moving slowly.

The driver was cited for failing to yield.

Officers are reminding drivers:

- With busier holiday traffic, never stop on or near train tracks.

- Always allow enough room between your vehicle and train crossings when stopped in traffic.

- When crossing train tracks, pay attention to any signs and check for trains before crossing.

