Driver arrested after car plunges off Highway 21

Fire rescue crews on the scene after a car plunged some 50 feet down a steep embankment off of Highway 21. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Two people miraculously survived a plunge down a steep embankment in Boise County Sunday evening.

It happened along Idaho 21 about a half-mile north of the High Bridge.

Investigators on scene would not release any information about how the crash happened, but a KTVB crew on scene could see that the car dropped about 50 to 60 feet down a steep embankment. The car apparently hit a fence, preventing it from going into Lucky Peak Reservoir.

Amazingly, the driver and passenger were able to walk away without serious injury.

However, deputies could be seen giving the driver field sobriety tests, and later arrested him.

No names have been released.

