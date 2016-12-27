The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon have reopened to traffic. This camera is at Medical Springs (milepost 298). (Photo: ODOT)

LA GRANDE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, but hazardous driving conditions remain on the roadway.

The westbound lanes between Ontario and Pendleton were closed earlier this afternoon because of blowing, drifting snow from a major winter storm. And eastbound lanes of I-84 were shut down between Pendleton and Baker City.

Additional highways were closed throughout northeast Oregon Tuesday afternoon.

La Grande Public Works Director Norm Paullus says the city had to close some of its roads because of impassable conditions. He says crews will be clearing snow early Wednesday, starting downtown before targeting the outer areas of town.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning for the Cascades began Monday night and continued into Tuesday evening. Mount Hood could get as much as 2 feet of snow when it's over.

Get the latest road conditions in eastern Oregon before heading out.

