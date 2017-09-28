Dreamers can get free local application help

A group of people rally against the Trump administration's decision to rescind the DACA program. (Photo: NBC)

BOISE - A local law firm and law school are joining forces to help DACA recipients. The American immigration policy allows some minors who have entered the country illegally to received a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit.

About 800,000 people are enrolled in the DACA program and that includes folks right here in Idaho. The policy was established by the Obama administration, but just this month it was rescinded by the Trump administration. Congress has six months to decide what to do.

In the meantime, "dreamers" can submit the renewal application allowing them to stay in the United States and work here for two more years. The deadline is October 5th, so it is fast approaching.

Schaefer Law Firm and Concordia University School of Law are partnering up to make sure anyone who needs help with the process gets it free of charge. They will also connect you to the places covering the federal filing fee of $497.

"We have single mothers and college students and a lot of them came here by no fault of their own. They've been raised here and this is really the only culture they know," said Scott Peterson, an attorney at Schaefer Law Firm.

"It's really important to get the word out to make sure people comply with the deadline so they don't miss this opportunity," said Latonia Haneykeith, a law professor at Concordia.

Schaefer Law will help every DACA recipient needing to renew their application and Concordia students are on stand-by to help with cases.

The deadline of October 5th is for current DACA recipients whose benefits are expiring between September 5th and March 5th. The federal government must have your application by October 5th.

If you need help or know someone who does click here or call (208) 810-4850.

