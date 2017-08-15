Dozens rally at Idaho Capitol in support of Dreamers

A group of people rallied at the Idaho Statehouse Tuesday to show their support for Dreamers. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - Dozens of people rallied on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse in support of immigrants this afternoon.

Today marks the five-year anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act -- also known as DACA.

DACA invites children who came into the United States from other countries without proper documentation from being deported. This helps them get jobs and go to school.

These people are called Dreamers.

"Most of these are young students, young people who have never known any other country other than United States as home,” said Jennifer Martinez. “And were brought here when they were very young, so allowing them to not be deported to a country they don't know anything about is why we're here today."

Since 2012, more than 700,000 young people have protected under DACA. About 3,000 of them are Idahoans.

