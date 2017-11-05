Dozens march to Boise Islamic center with message of peace

Dozens of members of the Imam Hussain Islamic Center marched through Boise Sunday afternoon with a message of peace. Many carried signs speaking out against terrorism. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE - Dozens of people walked from Ann Morrison Park to the Imam Hussain Islamic Center Sunday morning as part of an annual peace march.

This is a Muslim tradition celebrated across the world.

"Every year we celebrate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain who stood against oppression and persecution and against the injustice," said Adel Kathem, secretary of the Imam Hussain Islamic Center in Boise.

They march to honor him and show that they are going to continue the same message of peace. Many of the participants in the march carried signs denouncing terrorism.

"We are going to be the same road," said Asaad Alassadi, Imam of the Imam Hussain Islamic Center. "We are going to be with the truth. We are going to be against the injustice, against the oppression, against everything that is bad for the community or the nation. That is the message for the Imam Hussain."

They said Imam Hussain represents the core values of Islam.

"Islam always tells you how to be nice to others, how to be peaceful, how to be helpful, how to be respectful," Kathem said. "That's what Islam says."

Another hope and reason for the march is starting a conversation about Islam to help people have a better understanding of the religion.

"[We're] not going to get offended if anyone would like to say or ask any questions," Kathem said. "We would be very very happy and open minded to everything just to give them answers so that they have a clear picture of Islam."

