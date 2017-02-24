Dozens of crows found dead in Nampa

Full Length Portrait Of Crow Perched On Pole (Photo: Cat Dolphin / EyeEm)

NAMPA -- A murder of crows?

Police say about 50 of the birds were found dead in Nampa last month.

The dead crows were discovered in the 400 block of 3rd Street South Jan. 19.

Several of the birds' carcasses were turned over to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for testing, and tested positive for a common ingredient in rat poison. The substance is an anticoagulant and causes massive internal bleeding and death for animals that ingest it.

The dead crows did not have any signs of trauma, police say. It's unclear whether the poisoner was specifically targeting the crows.

The Nampa Police Department issued a reminder that it is illegal to poison animals, including birds. Police say the substance used in this case is dangerous, and residents should use "extreme caution" when handling dead animals or birds.

Similar poisons can also be harmful to dogs or other pets that may eat one of the poisoned animals.

Anyone who comes across a large number of dead birds is urged to call Nampa Animal Control or the Idaho Fish and Game Department.

