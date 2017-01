Dozens of antelope were found dead in Payette. (Photo: Payette Police Department)

PAYETTE - About 50 dead antelope were found along the greenbelt in Payette today.

Payette police posted this picture to their Facebook page today.

Idaho Fish and Game came out with biologists to try to figure out what happened.

Payette police and fire personnel are helping to clean up the area.

So far, a cause of death has not been determined.

