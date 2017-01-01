Dozens brave frigid weather for Polar Bear Challenge

Dozens of people braved frigid temperatures Sunday morning to take part in the annual Polar Bear Challenge at Lucky Peak Reservoir. Proceeds from the event raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho. (Photo: Troy Colson / KTVB)

BOISE - Dozens of hardy people braved frigid temperatures at Lucky Peak on Sunday morning to take part in the annual Polar Bear Challenge. It's a New Year's Day tradition that raises money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

With temperatures in the single digits Sunday morning, taking a plunge in the frozen water of Lucky Peak Reservoir is not for the faint of heart.

But at photojournalist Troy Colson found out, for those who participated, a few minutes of discomfort was well worth it.

