Dozens brave frigid weather for Polar Bear Challenge

KTVB , KTVB 5:45 PM. MST January 01, 2017

BOISE - Dozens of hardy people braved frigid temperatures at Lucky Peak on Sunday morning to take part in the annual Polar Bear Challenge. It's a New Year's Day tradition that raises money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

With temperatures in the single digits Sunday morning, taking a plunge in the frozen water of Lucky Peak Reservoir is not for the faint of heart.

But at photojournalist Troy Colson found out, for those who participated, a few minutes of discomfort was well worth it.

