Downtown stadium development moves forward

A rendering of the stadium that could be used by soccer and baseball teams.

BOISE - The move to expand sports and entertainment in downtown Boise has taken a big step forward.

Greenstone Properties said in a news release it has reached terms with St. Luke's on the 11-acre property on the corner of Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive.

This property would be the planned future home of the Boise Hawks baseball team and a new professional soccer franchise.

St Luke's officials said in a news release that the plan is for their employees to move out of their current location and to consolidate all their employees to the downtown medical center.

Also, new renderings were released today of what the multi-sport stadium could look like.

There are still several details and hurdles to clear before the deal is finalized.

