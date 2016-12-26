Domestic abuse arrests up, hotline calls down.

A spokeswoman with the Women's and Children's Alliance says domestic abuse can be heightened this time of year - but the holidays don't cause domestic violence. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - If you check out the Ada County Sheriffs Office arrest reports, you might notice a pattern.

On one web page alone, there are several domestic violence and battery charges listed.

So we wanted to know: Is there a relation to these arrests and the holidays?

A spokeswoman with the Women's and Children's Alliance says abuse can be heightened this time of year - but the holidays don't cause domestic violence.

She says stress boils to the surface - and money, people, and alcohol can escalate situations.

"There were a lot more battery arrests so I think things became more physical I think people noticed," WCA spokeswoman Chris Davis said. "Perhaps other people called, there were other people around. when things tend to be more physical, police are alerted."

Davis says the WCA does not see an increase in calls to their domestic violence hotline this time of year. In fact, national statistics show there are fewer calls on Christmas Day than on average.

"You look at societal standards that that's really a family time. there's a lot of presure to keep family together so you can look to victims who are really looking to keep their families together," Davis said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you're urged to call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 208-343-7025.

