Disgraced former lawmaker hired at Boise Rescue Mission

(Photo: Boise Rescue Mission)

BOISE -- A former state senator who resigned amid drunken driving and sexual harassment scandals has landed a new job at the Boise Rescue Mission.

The nonprofit announced the hire of John McGee Tuesday. McGee will be the new Vice President of Development, a role recently vacated by Jason Billester.

Billester will be serving in a new role at his church, according to the Boise Rescue Mission.

In a statement, McGee said he was excited for the new position.

"I'm honored by the opportunity that Reverend Roscoe and the Boise Rescue Mission have given me to serve the community in this capacity," McGee said. "The Mission's focus on service and redemption are ideas that are particularly close to me and I look forward to helping the Mission continue to serve those in our community who are in need."

Rev. Bill Roscoe, CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission, praised the hire.

"I've know John for over a decade and like many, recognize his unique talents and abilities," he said in a statement. "We will miss Jason and we appreciate the great work he has done here, but we are thrilled that John has decided to join us and become part of the Rescue Mission team."

McGee, formerly the Republican senator from Caldwell, spent eight years in the Idaho Legislature before his resignation in 2012.

He was arrested in 2011 for a drunken driving incident, then charged again after a female staffer told police he had sexually harassed her.

McGee ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor disturbing the piece.

Since his arrest, McGee worked as the president of the McGee Group, a public relations and marketing firm. He is on the Board of Directors at his church and several area volunteer organizations.

