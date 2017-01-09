Deputy injured investigating eastern Idaho crash scene

Police SUV (Photo: KTVB)

MALAD, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho sheriff's deputy investigating a crash scene on Interstate 15 sustained injuries along with two others when a tractor-trailer lost control and slid into the previous crash.



Idaho State Police say Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Schwartz was transported Sunday to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.



Police say a 2004 GMC Yukon containing three people and pulling a travel trailer slid off the highway north of Malad at about 9:45 a.m. and rolled onto its side, but no one was injured.



Police say the tractor-trailer later entered the area and jackknifed, striking Schwartz's 2010 Dodge pickup, which struck Schwartz.



A passenger retrieving items from the GMC was thrown from the vehicle, and a 77-year-old man who stopped to help was struck by the travel trailer.



Those two were also transported to hospitals.

