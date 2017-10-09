Kuna standoff resolves peacefully, children safe

ACSO deputies have set up a perimeter around a home in the 8800 block of S. Greenhurst near Kuna. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

KUNA -- An hours-long standoff situation on the outskirts of Kuna resolved peacefully Monday evening.

Ada County deputies had set up a perimeter around a home on the 8800 block of South Greenhurst Road and were concerned about the three children inside.

Officials say the man inside walked out after deputies in front of the house called him out. The kids are fine.

Deputies said at one point they believed the man was armed. Roads in the area were blocked for several hours while the situation played out.

