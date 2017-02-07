Demand for sandbags increases with flooding

There's been a big increase in the demand for sandbags lately due to all the flooding in the valley. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Many in the Treasure Valley are starting to run into a different problem as warmer temperatures and rain has caused this year's historic snowfall to melt. A number of areas in the Treasure Valley have already started to see flooding, shifting the demand from snow shovels and de-icer to sandbags.

Syman, a local construction company in Nampa, has gone through 30 pallets in just the last couple of weeks.

"In any of the winters here, we've never had to get close to producing this much," Syman inventory manager Bryton Lochridge said.

Lochridge added they've been working around the clock, sometimes until three in the morning, to help keep up with the recent demand. The company recently purchased the Sandbagger; an automated machine that allows the company to produce nearly 1,600 sandbags an hour.

"Says it can pump out 1,600 in an hour, which means we can do the amount of one week in a day," Lochridge said.

Syman sells their sandbags for $2 a piece. Ada County is offering free sandbags to residents at a number of locations in the valley. Residents will need to fill their own bags, bring a shovel, and the limit is 10 per household.

The Ada County Highway District can also help any of those residents already seeing flooding.

"We do respond to flooding in a priority order, so that would be life threatening, property damage, and then nuisance flooding," ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois said.

ACHD has already used their five vacuum trucks to help clear roadways and culverts.

"We've been out there protecting our infrastructure, which would be the roadway in most cases, and making sure the culverts aren't blocked so that we can keep water flowing the right direction," DuBois said.

ACHD uses their vacuum trucks every year to help with nuisance flooding, something the valley is seeing more of this year.

"It's overwhelming some of the drains and the ponds and ditches and things that are put in place to funnel that water," DuBois said.

Ada County has set up a number of locations where residents can fill sandbags.

