Deadly I-84 crash blamed on tire failure

SAND HOLLOW - One person died and another was injured Saturday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Sand Hollow.

According to Idaho State Police, 67-year-old Edward T. Lujan of Worland, Wyoming, was driving eastbound on I-84 when his pickup experienced a tire failure, and Lujan lost control of the vehicle.

The truck went through the median and across the the westbound lanes. It then crashed through a cement barrier where it rolled, coming to rest on its top.

Lujan died at the scene. His passenger, 56-year-old Margaret Rose of Mount Shasta, California, was taken by ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. There is no word on her condition.

Police say both Lujan and Rose were wearing seatbelts.

