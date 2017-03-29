'Dangerous Condition' in effect for Boise River

The Boise River reached flood stage Monday evening, as water managers continue to release water from upstream reservoirs in anticipation of a heavy spring runoff. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - With flows continuing at record levels, officials have issued a Dangerous River Condition for the Boise River.

The Boise Fire Department posted the condition on Wednesday, in coordination with Boise Parks and Recreation, Boise Police and Ada County Parks and Waterways.

The agencies warn that with flows exceeding 8,000 cfs, there is an extreme danger to people and pets, and that their greatest concern is for public safety and first responder safety.

According to the Boise Fire Department, the following conditions prompted the Dangerous River Condition designation:

- Swift water can carry people & pets away rapidly.

- Cold water can cause even the best swimmer to be incapable of swimming due to loss of motor control/muscle control.

- Significant debris in the river can injure people and contributes to rescue equipment failure.

- Flooding conditions make access to river more dangerous, if not impossible.

- Water has approached bridge height making passing under a bridge extremely dangerous or not possible.

Multiple stretches of the Greenbelt are closed - including one portion where the high, fast-moving water has carved out a section of the bank - as water managers deal with spring runoff into nearby reservoirs.

Once they were able to get a gauge on just how much run-off we would have this year, the Bureau of Reclamation and Army Corps of Engineers started releasing water from the reservoirs that feed into the Boise River.

That was in February, and now, we are seeing the effects of more and more water released every day from Anderson Ranch, Arrowrock and Lucky Peak reservoirs.

Officials are still planning for much more water to build up in the reservoirs as the record snowpack continues to melt, and the spring rains fall.

As the Boise River continues flowing at these levels, people are advised of the following:

- Do not recreate in the river; very cold swift water is life threatening.

- Keep pets leashed near the river; they may chase other animals/wildlife into the swift water.

- Portions of the Greenbelt have detours or closures posted due to high water. Check with Boise Parks and Recreation for the latest Greenbelt information.

- If someone gets into trouble call 911 immediately. The 911 dispatcher needs to know how many people are in the water and where they are at: Closest street, bridge crossing, what park they are in, what side of the river they are on, Greenbelt mile marker etc.

