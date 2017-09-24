Cyclist suffers serious injuries in foothills crash

Boise FIre (Photo: Custom)

BOISE - A bicyclist had to be flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital after he crashed while riding in the foothills Sunday afternoon.

Boise Fire spokesperson Char Jackson tells KTVB the man, who is in his 60s, was riding on Peggy's Trail - off of Bogus Basin Road - at about 4:30 p.m. when he went over the handlebars of his bike.

A friend who was with the man had to ride for about 10 minutes to a place where he could get cell phone service to call for help.

Boise Fire crews reached the man and stabilized him until the helicopter arrived. Jackson said the man's injuries are believed to be serious, but non-life threatening.

© 2017 KTVB-TV