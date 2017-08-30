Cyclist injured after being hit by pickup in Boise crosswalk

File image of bicycle on ground (Photo: P?ter Gudella / Thinkstock)

BOISE - A 52-year-old Boise woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after her bicycle was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Boise intersection this morning, according to police.

At 8:11 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of 8th and Front streets.

Police say the bicyclist was eastbound on Front Street as she approached the crosswalk. The pickup was northbound on 8th Street and stopped at the intersection. The driver of the truck attempted to turn onto Front Street and collided with the cyclist in the crosswalk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. She was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Gabriel Diaz of Caldwell, was cited for failure to yield.

