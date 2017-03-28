CSI to buy fish hatchery for $2.4 million

Pristine Springs Fish Hatchery (Photo: CWI)

TWIN FALLS - The Idaho Water Resources Board on Tuesday approved the $2.4 million sale of a Twin Falls fish hatchery to the College of Southern Idaho.

The deal for Pristine Springs Hatchery has been in the works for about five years, the Board said.

CSI will use the hatchery's artesian geothermal well for heating operations, and the hatchery itself for aquacultural education.

The Idaho Legislature voted last week to fund half of the purchase price for CSI. The proceeds from the sale will go to the State General Fund.

“This is a win-win deal all the way around,” Vince Alberdi, a Water Resources Board member, said in a statement. “The college and the community are supportive and legislative leadership is supportive.”

The Board says they purchased Pristine Springs in 2008 with the City of Twin Falls and the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators to resolve a water call.

The sale is expected to close soon.

