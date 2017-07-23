Crews are working a fire burning just east of Bellevue. (Photo: Jeane Gadd)

BELLEVUE - Several canyons east of Bellevue have been closed to traffic as crews work to get a handle on a new fire burning in the area.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning near Muldoon Canyon.

Photos sent to KTVB show a large plume of smoke rising over a hillside. Resident Jeane Gadd said the pictures were taken from the Chantrelle Subdivision, about one block west of State Highway 75, near the north end of Bellevue.

The sheriff's office said that Quigley, Martin and Muldoon canyons are closed to all traffic, adding that emergency crews are on scene, but additional crews still need to access the area.

🔥🔥A wildfire east of Bellevue is visible on webcams and preliminary, non-operational GOES 16. #idwx pic.twitter.com/wRXWwqE6wc — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 24, 2017

Officials estimate the fire to be about 1,000 acres in size. Crews from Wood River Fire and Rescue, Hailey Fire, Ketchum Fire, Carey QRU adn Sun Valley Fire are battling the blaze. The Forest Service is providing air attacks.

There is no word on if any structures are threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

