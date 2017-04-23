Crews working on wildfire prevention in Boise Foothills

Crews are spraying herbicide in the Foothills in effort to combat invasive species like cheatgrass and medusa head, which increase wildfire threat. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Almost 10 months ago the Table Rock Fire burned more than 2,600 acres. In a matter of hours, the iconic Boise backdrop transformed into a blackened landscape. Now though, the burn scar is looking a lot greener.

Restoration specialist Martha Brabec credits that to the weather over the last six months.

“Thanks to the enormous amounts of winter and spring precipitation, via snow pack and spring storms, the Table Rock restoration is looking really incredible,” said Brabec "Native habitats have a capacity to heal themselves but on top of that, all the sage brush and bitter brush we planted was well watered this winter."

Restoration efforts have also been a community effort. Since last summer, volunteer groups from across the Treasure Valley have planted thousands of native plants at Table Rock to help bring the area back to life.

From a distance the popular area almost looks like it's old self, but restoration specialists say, unfortunately, it's not that simple.

“The green stuff is good, but not all of it is that good," said Brabec. "While native plants can restore themselves, a lot of that green we are seeing is cheat grass and medusa head."

Those invasive species may help Table Rock look good, but they are actually a fuel that could easily spark another wildfire.

So now crews are spraying herbicide in the Foothills to get rid of as much of it as possible. The herbicides are not harmful to humans or pets and only seek out nonnative plants that compete with native species.

A preventive measure that Brabec hopes will make a big difference.

“By applying an herbicide we can reduce the density of populations of invasive species that can cause highly flammable fuels in the hot summer months," she said.

The areas currently being targeted include Hulls Gulch, Fort Boise Military Reserve, Mesa Reserve, and the Oregon Trail.

The city says the restoration efforts will continue intermittently through June.

