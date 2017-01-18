Crews responding to trailer fire in Garden City

Trailer fire (Photo: Morgan Boydston/KTVB)

GARDEN CITY -- Firefighters are on scene at a trailer fire in Garden City Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze began at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and 37th Street. A column of smoke is visible from blocks away.

Dispatchers say they were told there was a "possible victim" inside the trailer. Boise Fire, Garden City Police and Ada County Paramedics are all on scene now.

Streets are blocked off in the area, and officers have cautioned onlookers to stay back because of potentially hazardous materials burning inside the trailer.

