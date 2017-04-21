Crews responding to fatal crash in Caldwell

Canyon County Sheriff's Office car (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- Emergency responders are on scene at a wreck that killed at least one person in Canyon County Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Homedale and Farmway roads in Caldwell.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles were involved. Deputies are at the crash now, and Idaho State Police troopers have been called in as well.

It's unclear whether more than one person was killed, or whether anyone else was injured in the wreck.

Homedale Road has stop signs at the intersection, while traffic on Farmway Road is not required to stop.

Friday's wreck marks the second deadly collision at that intersection in a month. Three children - ages 3, 9, and 12 - died earlier in April after the van they were riding in was struck by a pickup.

KTVB has a crew en route to the crash. Check back for updates.

