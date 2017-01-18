Crews responding to chemical spill at Boise State

BOISE - A hazmat crew is responding to a report of a chemical exposure incident in a building at Boise State University Wednesday evening.

A police officer called the spill in at about 5:30 p.m. Boise Fire spokesperson Tammy Barry says nitric acid and isopropyl alcohol mixed and caused a small explosion in a lab at the Science and Education Building on Cesar Chavez Lane.

Three students were placed in showers for decontamination and eight others are being evaluated by paramedics, Barry said.

