Crews remove decades-old Greenbelt bridge

Safety remains a big concern as flooding along the Boise River is having a major impact on the city's Greenbelt system.

That flooding lead to the removal of a nearly 30-year-old bridge today. And that's not all.

Boise Parks and Recreation has closed eight sections of the Greenbelt due to the high waters, with the mayor warning that people should stay away from the area altogether.

The area where the Plantation Bridge connected the Greenbelt to Plantation Island continues to be eroded by swift waters; leaving officials no choice but to remove the bridge, or risk it falling into the river.

The Plantation Bridge has connected Plantation Island to the Greenbelt for almost 30 years.

But, due to rising waters and unsafe path conditions, crews had to remove the bridge this afternoon.





"The path is undercut. So the pavement is there, but there is no soil underneath," said Judy Peavey-Derr.

The Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands owns the bridge, along with the pathways on Plantation Island.

"It's going to be a while before people can get back on and use it again," said Peavey-Derr.

That's because the foundation, right now, doesn't have the money to fix all of the pathways or pay for the reinstallation of the Plantation Bridge.

"Until the water goes down and we have the money to rebuild this section, we're not going to be able to use the path," said Peavey-Derr.

Right now, estimations to fix the gap are in the thousands.

"It's going to be a major expense," said Peavey-Derr.

The foundation sought out the help of Ada County to help pay to remove the bridge.

"It's about anywhere between $16,000 and $20,000 is what it's going to cost to move this bridge," said Ada County Commissioner David Case.

Case because Ada County is under a disaster declaration they were able to remove the bridge quickly using disaster funds.

"We're always willing to try and help out, especially with the Greenbelt,” said Case. “I mean this is part of what our public uses, and they use it heavily. So yeah, we're going to be at the table talking with folks to see how we can get this fixed."





A gap in the Greenbelt that will remain until at least June, if not longer.

"It could even be fall, but we'll have to see. It all depends on the weather and Mother Nature," said Peavey-Derr.

Peavey-Derr says they're hoping that on “Idaho Gives Day” in May that people will donate to help get this section of the Greenbelt fixed.

