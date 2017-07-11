Crews making progress on S. Idaho wildfires

The Antelope Fire (Photo: BLM)

SHOSHONE, Idaho - Fire crews are making good progress on two large lightning-caused wildfires burning in the Bureau of Land Management's Twin Falls District.

Managers said Tuesday morning that they expect to have containment on the Antelope Fire, burning about five miles south of Shoshone, by Wednesday evening.

The fire started on Sunday and was fueled by strong wind gusts causing it to quickly grow in size. It has scorched about 30,000 acres and forced the closure of several highways in the area - including U.S. 26, Idaho 93 and Idaho 24 - on Sunday and Monday. Those highways have since reopened, but drivers are told to use extra caution while the firefight continues.

As of Tuesday morning, the BLM said the Antelope Fire was "smoldering," and that crews were working to improve containment lines and mop up hot spots.

View of the #AntelopeFire from Notch Butte. Shoshone in the distance #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/39xpGhasPm — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 11, 2017

Meanwhile, firefighters have contained the Loveridge Fire, which forced the evacuation of Bruneau Dunes State Park Sunday night. The fire, located about eight miles southeast of the town of Bruneau, is now estimated at nearly 39,000 acres in size.

Crews were continuing to mop up hot spots Tuesday, and expected to have it completely controlled by 8 p.m.

Further south, the Meadow Creek Fire grew to 1,500 acres overnight. The fire is burning two miles east of Interstate 84, and about 15 miles north of the Idaho-Utah state line. Because of steep terrain and difficult access, the BLM is primarily using aircraft to fight the fire.

At this point, there is no estimate on when the fire will be contained.

