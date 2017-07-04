Crews make progress on fast-moving wildfire near Gooding

A plane drops retardant on the Independence Fire, about five miles west of Gooding. (Photo: BLM)

GOODING - A wildfire threatened homes west of Gooding for a time Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The aptly-named Independence Fire was first reported at about 3 p.m. along U.S. 26, about five miles west of Gooding.

It quickly grew to about 770 acres, burning through heavy sagebrush.

BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine tells KTVB that the hot, dry conditions helped fuel the blaze.

No structures were damaged, but several homes in the area were threatened for a time, before the fire moved away from them.

Fire managers expected to have the fire contained by 8 p.m. Tuesday, and controlled by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With hot temperatures expected all week, officials urged people to use extra caution while recreating, especially with fireworks.

"These fires can start with a tiny spark, and before you know, it's out of control," Brizendine said.

