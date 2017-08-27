Crews fighting wildfire outside Idaho City

BLM truck (Photo: KTVB file)

IDAHO CITY -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a 15-acre fire at Highway 21 at Thorn Creek, just outside of Idaho City.

The Stierman fire, which is currently under investigation, started just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Stierman Gulch.

Two helicopters, five engines and two hand crews are on scene assisting the Clear Creek Rural Fire Department, Thorn Creek Rural Fire Department and the Wilderness Ranch Rural Fire Department.

No structures are currently threatened and no evacuations are currently in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

