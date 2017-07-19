(Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

MIDDLETON -- Firefighters successfully put out a brush fire burning north of Middleton Wednesday morning.

The two-alarm blaze started at about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Middleton Road and Goodson Road.

The fire spread to five acres, but was hemmed in by a canal and firefighting crews. Crews are still working to mop up hot spots.

The Bureau of Land Management, Eagle Fire, Star Fire, Middleton Fire, Caldwell Fire and Sand Hollow Fire were all called in to help put the fire out. The additional resources were called in because of the fire's proximity to houses and other buildings

Middleton residents will be able to see and smell smoke Wednesday morning, and haze is possible throughout the valley.

The cause of the fire is unknown.





