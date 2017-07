071413-fire-truck.jpg (Photo: KREM)

EMMETT, Idaho -- Firefighters are working Monday morning to quell a fire at a business in Emmett.

The blaze started at Sonbyrd Industries at 1963 West Highway 52.

Emmett Fire, Gem County, New Plymouth Fire aand Star Fire have been called in to assist.

