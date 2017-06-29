Crews fight grass fire near prison south of Boise

A grass fire ignited near the Idaho State Correctional Center south of Boise Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

ADA COUNTY - The Bureau of Land Management said a 280-acre grass fire near the Idaho State Correctional Center south of Boise was expected to be contained around 11 p.m. Thursday and be controlled sometime on Friday.

The York fire broke out Thursday afternoon north of the intersection of Kuna Mora and South Cole roads.

Structures were threatened for a time.

Ground and air resources were being used to stop the progress of the fire.

The BLM characterized the fire as "smoldering" Thursday night. Crews will work on hot spots overnight.

The cause is being investigated.

