Crews extinguish fire at Riverside Hotel

Fire at the Riverside Hotel (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE -- Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a fire at the Riverside Hotel in Boise Thursday night.

The blaze started in the hotel's laundry room after 10 p.m. at 2900 West Chinden Boulevard.

Crew arrived to find smoke coming from the building and a small fire, which was rapidly extinguished. One maintenence worker was treated for smoke inhallation at the scene.

Power to the Riverside was turned off as a precaution, but Boise Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rasulo said people staying in the hotel were never at risk.

"I think it's important to note that the building that was on fire is isolated from the main building," he said. "It's not an area where guests are, it's their laundry service area, so none of the guests were directly impacted by the fire."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

